Insolvent SMEs may be able to write down their tax debts in ‘examinership-lite’

A government minister has suggested it will be possible for taxes owed by struggling small businesses to be written down in new ‘examinership-lite’ proposals that could be enacted before the summer.

Robert Troy, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, says he will bring proposals to Cabinet next week for a so-called “summary rescue” process for SMEs. This would allow insolvent SMEs to restructure debts using a fast-track administrative process, without the huge expense of going to court, which makes the current examinership system too costly for many SMEs.

Creditor

Revenue is a priority creditor under insolvency law and gets paid ahead of most other creditors when a business goes bust, although in practice judges often sanction tax writedown deals in a full court-administered examinership.

At an online briefing on Friday afternoon hosted by Isme, a lobby groups for small and medium enterprises, Mr Troy was asked by solicitor Barry Lyons if Revenue debts will be included in the new low-cost scheme. It is understood that Revenue has raised concerns behind the scenes about State taxes potentially being written down under the examinership-lite process.

Mr Lyons has previously advocated on behalf of Isme for tax writedowns in examinership-lite. Mr Troy responded to him by saying that the solicitor and the SME community “will be happy” with his proposals regarding Revenue debts.

Decision

“I am sympathetic to Barry Lyons’s view,” said the minister. He emphasised that it would be a decision for Cabinet. “But businesses will be happy with what we present before Cabinet.”

When asked afterwards to confirm that this meant the taxes of struggling SMEs will be written down in examinership-lite, a spokeswoman for Mr Troy said she was unable to comment ahead of the Government’s consideration of the proposals next week.

Mr Troy said he hopes that a bill for the summary rescue system would be enacted into law “before the summer recess”.