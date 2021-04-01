Insolvencies fall 30% to 111 in first three months

Insolvency struck 111 companies in the first three months of this year, 30 per cent less than during the same period in 2020, new figures show.

Statistics published by accountants Deloitte show that 111 companies went through various insolvency procedures in the first quarter of this year.

The firm suggested that the 30 per cent decline from 159 during the same three months in 2020 due to ongoing Government Covid-19 supports.

David Van Dessel, partner, financial advisory at Deloitte, said the pandemic crisis created a significant challenge for otherwise viable Irish companies.

He added that Government supports were likely to be concealing the true level of distress, particularly in hard-hit sectors such as hospitality and retail.