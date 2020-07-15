Industry groups welcome Apple ruling but expect tax spotlight to remain

The ruling that Ireland did not give State aid to technology giant Apple has been welcomed by industry groups. However, some commentators said the spotlight would remain firmly cast on the State’s tax regime for the forseeable future.

Lobby group Ibec noted the outcome, with chief executive Danny McCoy saying: “We want Ireland to be the best place in the world as a business location. As such, it is crucial for all businesses, multinational and indigenous, that Ireland’s tax system is, and is seen to be, transparent and equitable.”

American Chamber of Commerce, which said it fully supported the Government’s decision to appeal the original ruling, said the decision would not only help the State but also the European Union as a whole to “maintain its hard won global repuations as an inward investment destination.”

Chartered Accountants Ireland said the decision “should curtail EU commission posturing on State aid.”

“It is to be hoped that the Commission will accept the decision of the General Court of the European Union, and not seek to damage the country’s reputation further with protracted legal proceedings,” said Brian Keegan, director of publicy policy.

“The outcome vindicates Ireland’s adherence, not just to Irish but also to European rules when levying taxation,” he added.

Grant Thornton said the spotlight would remain on the State but that the positive ruling should “lessen some of the negative exposure.”

Its tax partner Peter Vale said from a technical perspective, the “verdict looks robust.”

“It would appear that Apple was taxed in Ireland in line with the substance of its Irish operations, prior to the Commission intervention. From a distance, it seems that the Commission originally attempted to rewrite historic tax rules based on current laws and mood,” he said.

“In terms of impact on future FDI into Ireland, today’s finding should be seen as a positive for the EU as much as Ireland. A negative finding would have created uncertainty for investors regarding their tax position, which is never good,” he added.

KPMG’s head of tax, Tom Woods, described the decision as an endorsement of the Irish tax regime and its administration over a long number of years.

“The initial indication is that it is a clear ruling in the taxpayer’s favour. It is worth noting that the outcome should not, in any event, have widespread implications for Ireland’s corporation tax or transfer pricing regime,” he said.

Avoidance call

Oxfam Ireland said despite the ruling, there was no disputing the fact that Apple received signifcant tax reductions through rulings made by Irish tax authorities. It urged the Government to “urgently address continued and extreme corporate tax avoidance.”

“The Apple case highlights the extreme nature of corporate tax avoidance facilitated by Ireland, for which there is clear and growing evidence outside of the Apple case alone, said Michael McCarthy Flynn, senior policy and research coordinator at Oxfam.

“These repeated cases of tax avoidance point to the need for more fundamental tax reforms at EU and global level,” he added.

Christian Aid Ireland said the “judgment should not be misrepresented as a defence of Ireland’s role in enabling tax avoidance.”

Conor O’Neill, the organisation’s policy and advocacy adviser, also said the State’s approach to corporate taxation was “misguided.”

“It’s simply not sustainable to siphon revenue from other EU states, as well as some of the poorest countries in the world, which robs them of vital resources and is seriously damaging to Ireland’s international reputation,” he said.