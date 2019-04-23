Increasing volume of workers gear up for retirement

Workers are increasingly making provision for their pension in retirement although new entrants to the workforce are still slow to get a pension, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In the third quarter of 2018, more than 20 per cent of workers aged between 20 and 69 took out supplementary pension coverage, to complement occupational and personal schemes, compared to just 8.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2015.

The CSO pension survey shows that 47.1 per cent of the workforce held an occupational pension from their existing employment or a personal pension to which they are currently contributing. Coverage amongst women in the third quarter was 47.6 per cent compared to male coverage of 46.7 per cent.

Amongst young workers, pension coverage remained low with just one in six of those aged 20 to 24 holding a pension with 41.5 per cent of workers aged between 25 and 34 reporting having a pension. Coverage was greatest among workers aged 45 to 54 at 70.9 per cent.

Sectors with the highest pension coverage included public administration and defence with 92.2 per cent of workers holding a pension. Some 85.9 per cent of workers in the financial, insurance and real estate sectors held pensions.

Of those workers with a pension in the period, almost two-thirds had only an occupational pension while 16 per cent had a personal pension with over 20 per cent having both types.

For those employees who didn’t have an occupational pension, more than half said their employer didn’t offer a pension scheme.

The CSO’s survey excludes the State’s social welfare pension.