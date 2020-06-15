Increased Covid-19 borrowing leaves State exposed to rising interest rates, NTMA warns

Increased borrowing as a result of the pandemic has left the State exposed to rising interest rates, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has warned.

NTMA chief executive Conor O’Kelly said from a borrowing perspective he was not worried about the next four years “it is the decade after that we need to keep an eye on and begin to plan for”.

Publishing its annual report, the State’s debt management agency noted that its 2020 borrowing programme had already raised €18.5 billion, 84 per cent of its increased €20-€24 billion target range.

The NTMA has originally planned to borrow €10-€14 billion this year.

But increaed spending on health and job supports due to Covid-19 has prompted a different Government borrrowing requirement.

While interest rates are currently low the additional borrowing has been cheap, but Mr O’Kelly warned this may not always be the case.

“Ireland is well placed to tackle this unprecedented shock from a position of strength thanks to the significant improvements in our fiscal position over the last 5 years; the elimination of our debt chimneys; and a range of upgrades by ratings agencies that have recognised the extent of the progress Ireland has made,” he said.

“While addressing Covid-19 is today’s urgent priority, Ireland should prepare for dealing with a higher debt burden and the risks that this entails. It’s possible the tailwinds that exist today will be replaced with headwinds in the future,” he added.

In its report, the agency noted that Covid-19 is a major economic shock but Ireland is approaching it from a position of strength.

It said improvements in Ireland’s fiscal position, inparticular the elimination of €70 billion debt chimneys, the smoother and longer profile of the newer debt, and “a supportive interest rate environment” left Ireland well placed to borrow the additional amounts required to fund the measures to support virus supports.