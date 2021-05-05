Income tax and VAT receipts surprisingly strong in first four months of year

The public finances were €12.5 billion in the red last month as spending on pandemic-related supports stayed high.

The fiscal fallout from the pandemic was, however, limited by stronger-than-expected income tax and VAT receipts, suggesting businesses and consumers have become more resilient.

The latest exchequer returns, published by the Department of Finance, show the Government’s budget deficit – on a rolling 12-month basis – was €12.47 billion in April.

Tax receipts for the first four months of the year were €16.1 billion, up €652 million, or 4.2 per cent, on the same period last year.

Despite the high level of joblessness, income tax receipts were nearly €8 billion for the period, which was €469 million, or 6.2 per cent, higher than the same period last year, reflecting the impact of Government supports.

VAT receipts, an indicator of consumer spending, were €4.68 billion for the four-month period and 10.9 per cent higher year-on-year, while excise duty receipts were up 6 per cent at €1.7 billion.

Government spending for the period was €26.7 billion, €2.2 billion or 9.1 per cent ahead on the same period in 2020, mainly due to the cost of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and the Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

Continuing impact

“Today’s figures show the continuing impact of the pandemic on our public finances. We continue to borrow heavily on a monthly basis to support incomes and businesses through the pandemic,” the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said.

“While the cost to the Exchequer has been substantial, today’s figures also show some of the underlying strengths in our economy with income taxes and excise duties, in particular, continuing to perform well,” he said.

“ The flexibility and adaptability shown by employers and employees throughout this pandemic has been extraordinary. Today’s figures suggest that as the economy opens up they can look forward to brighter days and a sustained recovery ahead,” Mr Donohoe said.