Inbound traveller numbers fall 57% in March as pandemic accelerated

The effect the Covid-19 pandemic is having on travel to the Republic was laid bare by statistics from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) which details that almost 57 per cent fewer passengers travelled to the State in March.

The CSO has introduced a new release to provide data on passenger numbers after it suspended collection of tourism surveys at air and sea ports in March because of the pandemic.

The figures, which were collected by air and sea ports, show that 635,000 passengers travelled to Ireland on overseas routes in March, a fall from the 1.46 million passengers that travelled here in the same month last year.

Departures, meanwhile, fell by 58.1 per cent with 602,000 people leaving the country in the month.

Of the 635,000 people who arrived in the Month, 95 per cent of them arrived by air with the remainder coming by sea. Some 43 per cent of passengers travelled from the UK, 271,900 came from Europe while 59,000 were transatlantic passengers.

Spain, one of the worst hit countries from the pandemic, was amongst the most popular European destinations with 67,000 passengers travelling here in the month. In the month there was a net inflow of 32,900 people to Ireland with 17,000 more people arriving from Spain than departing for the country.

The staging country that saw the most notable decrease in traffic was Italy with arrivals from the country down 88.6 per cent.

For the year to date, more than 3 million people have arrived in Ireland with slightly fewer departing. This represents a fall in excess of 20 per cent.

Last year, some 20.14 million people arrived in Ireland.