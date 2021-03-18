Imports from Britain fall by two-thirds in wake of Brexit

Imports from Britain fell by almost two thirds in January after the UK left the European Union.

The latest trade statistics from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) reveal an immediate Brexit impact.

They show the value of goods imports from Britain fell by 65 per cent or €906 million to €497 million in January compared to the same month last year.

The fall-off was driven by declines in imports of food and live animals (-75 per cent) and mineral fuels (-71 per cent). Exports from here to Britain were also hit, falling by 14 per cent to €946 million.

“Traders reported that a combination of factors contributed to the large reduction in imports from Britain in January 2021. These included the challenges of complying with customs requirements,” the CSO said.

The agency also cited other factors such as the stockpiling of goods in the final quarter of 2020 in preparation for Brexit, the substitution with goods from other countries, and a reduction in trade volumes due to the impact of Covid-19.

Globally the figures show goods imports decreased by €907 million (12 per cent) to €6.6 billion in January compared with the previous month.

The value of Irish goods exports, meanwhile, increased by €188 million (1 per cent) to €13 billion.

This gave rise to seasonally adjusted trade surplus to €6.4 billion, up 21 per cent on the previous month.

The fall-off in imports was headlined by decreases in imports of food and live animals (-35 per cent), petroleum products (-44 per cent) and other transport equipment, including aircraft (-48 per cent).

Exports of medical and pharmaceutical products rose by 10 per cent to €5.8 billion in January but there were falls in exports of organic chemicals, which fell by 20 per cent to €2.4 billion.

The EU accounted for €4.4 billion (34 per cent ) of total exports in January, of which €1.3 billion went to Belgium and €1 billion went to Germany. The figures show exports to EU countries in January decreased by 23 per cent compared with January 2020.

The US was the main non-EU destination accounting for €4.9 billion (37 per cent) of exports in January. Imports from the EU were €2.2 million (39 per cent) of total imports, which is a decrease of €328 million (13 per cent) over the same month in 2020.