IMF urges Government not to cut taxes in budget

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the Government not to cut taxes in the upcoming budget and to pursue a tighter fiscal stance to bolster the economy’s resilience to future shocks.

As part of its regular report on Ireland, the Washington-based fund said the Government risked over-stimulating an already fast-growing economy with tax cuts.

“Fiscal policy should be countercyclical, while making room for much-needed infrastructure investment,” it said.

On housing, it said “some metrics” indicated prices here were “modestly overvalued”, but it played down the risk of a financial stability risk from the current market.

The fund concluded that Ireland’s growth prospects remain strong as robust domestic demand together with the global recovery continue to boost activity.

“As a result, the economy is rapidly approaching full employment with the prospective rebound of the construction sector adding to pressures,” it said.

External risks include an escalation in global protectionism and a possible hard Brexit.

Brexit, it said, would have significant negative spillovers given Ireland’s strong trade, financial and labour market linkages with the UK.

Considering the strong cyclical upswing and the risks to Ireland’s economic outlook, “fiscal policy should be tightened to build buffers.”

It recommended the Government pursues a small budget surplus in 2019 , while aiming to reduce the public debt ratio to 50 per cent over the medium term.

To do this, it recommended, broadening the tax base.

One way this could be done is by increasing the tax on diesel, which is currently subject to a lower rate of excise duty than petrol, it said.

The fund also recommended getting rid of tax exemption such as the lower 9 per cent VAT rate for the hospitality sector.

The Government had considered removing this in the last budget but was persuaded against such a move on account of the risk posed to the sector from Brexit.

The IMF also said the Government should avoid use temporary windfalls from multinationals to fund permanent measures.