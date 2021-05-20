How will the Government wind down the PUP and wage subsidy scheme?

The phoney war has started on the future of the pandemic economic supports of which the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and the wage subsidy scheme are the most important. But the real war is coming – soon.

The Government has stuck to its script – decisions will be made by the end of May and there will be no “cliff edge” ending of supports. This does not really leave us much the wiser, beyond it being clear that the shutters will not be pulled down suddenly on the schemes at the end of June. Meanwhile the Opposition is demanding that the supports continue for an unspecified time. At the centre of this is the PUP. Moving PUP recipients back to the basic jobseekers rate – €205 for a single person– will be controversial, however slowly it is phased.