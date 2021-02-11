How long will the lifeline of low interest rates last?

Smart Money: Direction of rates is the biggest economic policy question in decades

Cliff Taylor

The vital factor which has allowed countries to spend, without worrying about immediate problems on the markets, is rock bottom interest rates combined with massive Central Bank support. Photograph: iStock

Interest rates at, or below, zero and massive monetary expansion by central banks is helping the Republic and other countries to meet the cost of the pandemic. But how long will this last?

Introducing an Irish Fiscal Advisory Council conference on the topic this week, chairman Sebastian Barnes said that the central question for budget policy is how to make sense of today’s very high national debt levels and very low interest rates. This may generate, he said “the biggest questions macroeconomics had faced in decades with major implications for fiscal, monetary and financial policies.”

