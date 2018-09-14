How Ireland’s property crisis is affecting the real economy

Housing issue is affecting disposable income, mobility, competitiveness and quality of life

Updated: about 8 hours ago
Eoin Burke-Kennedy
House prices nationally have risen 50% since the trough of 2013, while rents are up over 80% since 2010

In 1980, housing accounted for just 7 per cent of household expenditure in the Republic. By 2016, this had increased to 20 per cent, equating to an estimated €52 billion annually, figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The escalating cost of housing has been a central feature of western economies in recent decades. The problems experienced in Dublin – chronic undersupply, young people priced out of the market, increased rates of homelessness – are remarkably similar to those seen in London, Sydney and San Francisco, for example.

