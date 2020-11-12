How do Irish tax bills compare with those in other EU countries?
Smart Money: A new ESRI report points to where tax here is high – and where it might rise
Tax on labour in the Republic is relatively low, with a rate of 37.8 per cent compared to an EU average of just over 46 per cent in the most recent period of 2012 to 2017.
Taxpayers generally feel they are hard done by – and wonder do people in other countries get a better deal.
Now a new ESRI study casts new light on how Irish tax bills compared to other EU countries.