How did Coca-Cola pay a tax rate of just 1.4% in Ireland?

A few weeks ago, this newspaper reported the remarkable fact that Coca-Cola had paid tax in Ireland between 2007 and 2009 at an average rate of just 1.4 per cent. We often get glimpses into the tax affairs of companies – via dividend payments to parents or whatever – but rarely discover details like this, which emerged from US legal proceedings.

With moves to international corporate tax reform among the key issues facing the Government next year, the details of the use of Irish subsidiaries in complex structures to lower tax bills remains controversial. The Government points out that the tax rules here have changed – but with corporate tax receipts soaring as the big players move more assets here, there is no doubt that Ireland remains firmly in the spotlight.