Hovis employees in Belfast vote for strike action

Workers at one of the North’s largest bakeries have voted for strike action in a dispute over “fair pay” with union leaders warning that the Hovis workforce in Belfast are “not going to accept only the crumbs off the table”.

Hovis, which has a workforce of around 250 at its Belfast bakery, produces a range of in-house bakery brands such as Hovis, Nimble, Ormo and Mothers Pride and also own label products for some of the UK’s biggest retailers including M&S, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Lidl.

Sean McKeever, regional officer with the trade union Unite, said the strike action is scheduled to start at the Hovis plant in Belfast from midnight on Thursday .

He has warned that the proposed strike could cause “considerable disruption” to bread supplies across Northern Ireland but he said workers in Belfast “want to earn more than a crust”.

“If you strip away their shift premiums, bonuses and overtime payments, workers at Hovis’ Boucher Road site have a basic pay rate 90 pence below the national minimum wage.

“The workers are seeking a pay uplift of 5.1 per cent equivalent to 37 pence an hour on their basic rate,” Mr McKeever said.

Talks

He said management at Hovis had refused to meet the pay claim in recent pay talks.

In a statement to the Irish Times Hovis said it was disappointed that its employees in Belfast had voted for strike action.

“We have subsequently entered into further discussions in good faith and have improved our offer. It is disappointing to see no movement from the unions in these negotiations with no indication that our revised offer will be put to members to vote. We remain very open to discussions and are committed to finding a resolution,” Hovis said.

But Mr McKeever said that at this stage pickets are still planned to take place outside the Boucher Road plant from Friday morning.

“The strike action will be continuous – it is an all-out strike as the workers are determined to secure themselves fair pay.”

According to the Unite union it believes workers in the bakery sector across the North are not paid a “fair wage”.

“Unite is also separately balloting our members at the other main bread manufacturer in Northern Ireland, Allied Bakeries,” Mr McKeever said.