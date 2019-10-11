Households to pay more tax under Budget 2020 - ESRI

Households will see their disposable income effectively fall 1.7 per cent next year as a result of Budget 2020 which failed to factor in the anticipated rise in wages, analysis from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) found.

With wages forecast to rise 4.5 per cent next year, and with no changes to tax bands, households are set to pay more tax in the coming year, although they will gain from higher spending on public services.

However, if the Government were to raise the tax bands and credits in line with forecast wage growth, it would have cost the State €1.5 billion.

Nevertheless, the ESRI said that it “seems like the overall fiscal stance is quite prudent”, adding that for most taxpayers, they’re in for an “effective tax rise given inflation and earnings growth”.

“While the overall fiscal stance of Budget 2020 is prudent, freezing most tax thresholds and benefit rates in cash terms will leave household incomes lower than under a neutral budget,” said Karina Doorley, senior research officer at the ESRI.

“However, spending on policies such as the national childcare scheme should partly offset this for low-income households,” she added.

Help-to-buy

On other measures, the ESRI noted that the extension of the help-to-buy scheme, which helps first time buyers with the deposit for a home, is a “poorly targeted policy that could add to house price growth in the coming years”. ESRI research officer Barra Roantree added that it will have impact house prices as long as supply is constrained. According to Revenue data, 40 per cent of claims so far were for mortgages with a loan-to-value of less than 85 per cent, an indication that the measure has worked for people who already have the deposit required for a mortgage.

The ESRI also noted that the “entire system of motor tax needs radical reform given that improving emissions standards are eroding the revenue base”.

And they noted that alcohol duty was effectively cut in Budget 2020 given the forecast of 1.4 per cent inflation next year.

“Extra spending in Budget 2020 was focused on public services and pay, partly funded by a real tax increase on most households. Scope was also found to extend several tax breaks, including help-to-buy,” Mr Roantree said.

The ESRI welcomed the €6 per tonne increase in carbon tax, noting previous research which indicated that such an increase will reduce emissions with negligible effects on the wider economy. However, they noted that the tax does disproportionately affect lower income groups. And even though Budget 2020 ring-fences revenues to fund climate action measures, “less than half of those in the lowest income tenth of households receive fuel allowance”, which is due to rise by €2 per week to compensate some, mostly retired, households.

Asked about whether the Government should review its budgetary measures if a Brexit deal is agreed, Ms Doorley said that it would be a “good idea next year to look at the regressive nature of the last four budgets”.