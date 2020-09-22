Household wealth grew by €76,000 in years following financial crash

In the years following the financial crash, net wealth grew by more than €76,000 for the median household on account of house price growth and reduced mortgage debt while inequality in the State declined.

A research paper from the Central Bank details how household net wealth grew by 74 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to €179,200. The data was taken from the Central Bank’s household finance and consumption survey (HFCS), which collects a raft of granular data.

It also shows that net wealth increased across the spectrum. Inequality fell as a result of the decline in negative equity, which dropped from 33 per cent of mortgaged households in 2013 to 4 per cent in 2018.

Meanwhile, median gross household income surpassed its previous peak in 2007, reaching €47,700 in 2018.

The research, by David Horan, Reamonn Lydon and Tara McIndoe-Calder, shows that households were more resilient in 2018 than they were in 2013. Financial buffers had been built up and debt-to-income ratios had declined.

And while the data discussed in the paper clearly pre-dates the Covid-19 crisis, the authors argue that households were in a better position going into 2020 than they were after the 2008 recession.

“Our work indicates that, if house prices and/or incomes fall, we would not expect household debt to drag on spending in the same way as it did going into 2008.

“For example, households have rebuilt their balance sheets substantially since the previous wave of the HFCS data (2013). Further, housing equity withdrawal has fallen substantially over the last decade. This means that income shocks and expectations will be the most important determinant of household consumption in the medium term.”

Spending patterns

The authors note that, between 2013 and 2018, spending patters were seen to vary substantially. The average household spends about 80 per cent of its income on non-durable goods and services. For lower income households, the share is higher. One in eight households report having expenses that are greater than their income.

The data shows that the home ownership rate fell from 70.5 per cent in 2013 to 68.8 per cent in 2018. For buyers under the age of 40, the median age of homebuyers between 2018 and 2018 was 32, compared to a median age of 29 between 2003 and 2007.

It also finds a strong correlation between the value of inheritances and the size of deposits for the 25 per cent of households who received inheritances within three years of home purchase between 2014 and 2018.

The survey of just under 4,800 households was conducted between April 2018 and January 2019.