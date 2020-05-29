Household savings soar as consumers stop spending

The biggest increase in household savings since records began was recorded last month as consumers stop spending during the Covid-19 lockdown.

New figures from the Central Bank show deposits rose by € 3 billion in April, the largest increase seen since the financial regulator began collating data in 2003.

In annual terms, deposits were € 9.7 billion higher than withdrawals, representing a 9.1 per cent rise over the year.

Deposits from non-financial corporations rose by € 1.2 billion during the month, which the Central Bank said may highlight an increased focused on cash management during the pandemic.

The data shows consumer lending was also significantly impacted by the coronavirus crisis, with a € 277 million decline in April, the largest monthly fall since early 2014.

Loans for house purchases fell by € 73 million over the month while repayments on lending for consumption and buying property fell by a quarter.

Net lending to non-financial corporations totalled € 1.5 billion in April, the figures show.