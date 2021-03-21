House prices will likely rise even more under State plan to help struggling buyers
London’s experience with similar shared equity loan scheme led to rise in prices
The average price paid for a home in Dublin in the 12 months to January was €453,075 – nine times the average full-time salary
We should probably stop calling our housing problem a crisis. The latter denotes something temporary, something finite. We’ve been dealing with housing-related issues – homelessness, undersupply, soaring costs – for three decades and it’s not obvious what we’ve got to show for it.
“Affordability erosion” – from which everything else radiates – now seems locked into the system. The average price paid for a home in Dublin in the 12 months to January was €453,075 – nine times the average full-time salary. This is roughly the same as it was prior to the 2008 crash and yet there is no credit bubble, no pending collapse.