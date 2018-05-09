House prices rise by 12.7% in year to March

Property price growth moderated slightly in March, with prices advancing by 12.7 per cent on an annual basis. This compares to an annual increase of 13 per cent in February.

The latest official figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO)are, however, at odds with recent reports from property websites MyHome.ie and Daft.ie, which both reported a pronounced slowdown in headline inflation.

The CSO figures show annual price growth in Dublin, where demand is greatest, is now running at 12.1 per cent, down from 12.7 per cent the previous month.

The highest house price growth in the capital was in Dublin City, at 14.2 per cent while the lowest growth was in South Dublin, where house prices increased 9.6 per cent.

In Dublin prices have risen by 90.8 per cent since the low point of the crash in February 2012, and are now 23 per cent off their 2007 peak.

Property prices in the Republic, excluding Dublin, were 13.4 per cent higher in the year to March.

The West region showed the greatest price growth, with house prices increasing 18 per cent while the Border region showed the least price growth, with house prices increasing 8.8 per cent.