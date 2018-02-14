House prices rise 12.3% in a year and rate of increase accelerates

House prices rose by 12.3 per cent in the 12 months to the end of December and the rate of increase is accelerating significantly, new figures show.

The rise revealed today compares to a 9 per cent increase in the same period of 2016 and compares to a hike of 11.4 per cent in the average cost of a house in the 12 months to the end of November.

The latest numbers mean that from the trough in early 2013, prices nationally have increased by 72.1 per cent.

Dublin residential property prices have increased 87.3 per cent from their February 2012 low while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 64.8 per cent higher than their lowest point, which was in May 2013.

Annual price growth in Dublin, where supply pressures is most evident, was put at 11.6 per cent in the year to December. House prices in the capital increased 10.8 per cent while the cost of apartments climbed by 14.7 per cent in the same period.

The highest house price growth was in Dublin City, at 13.2 per cent. In contrast, the lowest growth was in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, with house prices rising 9 per cent.

Residential property prices across the State outside Dublin were 13.3 per cent higher in the year to December.

The West

The West showed the greatest price growth, with house prices increasing 16.4 per cent. The South-East region showed the least price growth, with house prices increasing 11. per cent

Overall, the national index is 22.9 per cent lower than its highest level in 2007 just before the financial collapse and property crash.

Dublin residential property prices are 24.4 per cent lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 28.4 per cent lower than their May 2007 peak.