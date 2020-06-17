House prices nationally rise by 0.5% in April but fall in Dublin
Latest figures suggest full impact of pandemic has yet to play out
Property prices nationally have increased by over 85 per cent from their trough in early 2013.
Property prices nationally grew at an annual rate of 0.5 per cent in April as the Government introduced economic restrictions to curtail the coronavirus, the latest figures show.
Central Statistics Office (CSO) data show prices in Dublin fell by 0.1 per cent year on year.
The full impact of the pandemic is not expected to show up in the figures for several months, however, as the figures reflect transactions that took place before the virus hit.