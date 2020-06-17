House prices nationally rise by 0.5% in April but fall in Dublin

Property prices nationally grew at an annual rate of 0.5 per cent in April as the economy stalled in the face restrictions to curtail the pandemic.

The latest official figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show prices in Dublin, where supply pressures have been most acute, fell by 0.1 per cent in the 12 months to April.

The full impact of the pandemic on the property market here is, however, not expected to show up in the figures for several months as they reflect transactions that took place several months previously.

Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh said recently a fall in Irish property prices of between five and 12 per cent this year “seems a reasonable” assumption.

The CSO’s latest Residential Property Price Index did point to a slowdown in transactions.

There were 2,351 household dwelling purchases filed with Revenue in April, which represented a 35 per cent decline on the previous month. The total value of transactions filed in April was just over €659 million, which is low by recent standards.

The figures indicate the typical cost or median price paid for a home in the Republic was €260,000 while the median price of a home in Dublin was €370,000. This was unchanged from the previous m onth.

Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price (€525,000), while south Dublin had the lowest (€346,037).

The highest median prices outside Dublin were in Wicklow at €330,000 and Kildare at €310,000, while the lowest price was €105,000 in Leitrim.