House prices in mid-west have risen by 21.5% over past year

House prices in the mid-west have soared by more than a fifth over the past year, several times the slowing rate of growth in areas of Dublin, latest official figures show.

Against an overall 8.4 per cent increase in residential property prices nationally in the year to October, the figure was 21.5 per cent in the mid-west, the largest hike in the State.

The mid-west region covers areas in counties Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

The smallest rise, outside the capital, was in the mid-east, where prices are up 8.3 per cent, according to the Central Statistics Office.

In Dublin, the cost of buying a home is increasing at a significantly faster rate in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown (8.2 per cent) compared to south Dublin (5 per cent).

The two areas represent the highest and lowest price growth in the capital respectively.

Overall in Dublin, average house prices rose by 6.6 per cent while apartments were up 5.7 per cent in the year to October.

Average prices

Outside the city and county, average prices were 10.6 per cent higher, with the price of apartments (14.5 per cent) rising markedly faster than houses (10.3 per cent).

The national average increase slowed slightly from 8.5 per cent in the year to September, and more significantly from 11.7 per cent in the year to October 2017.

Residential property prices in Dublin remain around a fifth lower than their boom-time peak in February 2007, while elsewhere in the country they are down almost 23 per cent since their height in May 2007.

However, prices in Dublin have also risen 98 per cent from their February 2012 low, and are up almost 78 per cent in the rest of the State since their trough in May 2013.