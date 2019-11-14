House price growth slows to just 1.1% as increased supply cools market

Property prices are now rising by just 1.1 per cent, the lowest level in more than six years, as the pick-up in housing supply continues to cool the market.

The latest official figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show prices in Dublin, which has seen the largest increase in residential construction, actually fell by 1.3 per cent in the 12 months to September, and were down by nearly 7 per cent in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, which is traditionally seen as a bellwether for the market.

The figures come as separate CSO data points to a big upturn in housing completions in the third quarter, including an 81 per cent jump in apartment completions, most of which were located in Dublin.

The latest Residential Property Price Index shows the typical cost or median price of a home in the Republic in the 12 months to September was €265,000.

This represented an annual increase of just 1 per cent, the lowest level of inflation recorded since August 2013, and down from 8.5 per cent a year ago.

The figures show the median price of a home in Dublin was €368,000. Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price (€527,000), while Fingal had the lowest (€340,000).

Outside Dublin

Property prices in the Republic, excluding Dublin, were 3.6 per cent higher in the year to September. The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in prices was the Border, at 11.8 per cent, while the smallest rise was recorded in the mideast, at 0.2 per cent.

Property prices nationally have increased by 85.3 per cent from their trough in early 2013. Dublin residential property prices have risen 94.7 per cent from their February 2012 low, while residential property prices in the rest of the State are 84 per cent higher than in May 2013.

Separate figures also released on Thursday by the CSO showed that new dwellings completed totalled 14,764 in the first three quarters of 2019, an increase of 18 per cent on the same period last year. Last year a total of 17,995 new dwellings were completed and this is forecast to rise to around 22,000 for the whole of 2019.

The latest supply figures also indicated an 81.1 per cent increase in apartment completions, which the CSO noted were now almost at the level of single dwelling completions

“There is now clear evidence that house price growth has fallen sharply in recent months, especially in Dublin,” analyst Alan McQuaid said. “And in some areas, prices are now actually lower than this time last year,” he said. “Overall growth is likely to remain fairly muted in the remainder of the year and into 2020, with the biggest price rises coming from outside the capital,” he said.