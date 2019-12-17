Hike in directors' pay hits profits at O'Mahony Pike Architects

Pay to directors at one of the largest architectural practises in the country, O’Mahony Pike Architects, last year rose almost four fold to €2.47 million.

Accounts show that the hike in directors’ pay last year contributed to post tax profits decreasing by 40 per cent to €683,249.

The company’s post tax profits in 2017 totalled €1.13 million.

Nine directors served with the company during 2018 and they shared remuneration of €3.02 million made up of €2.47 million in pay and €553,448 in pension contributions.

In 2017, directors’ remuneration of €1.39 million was made up of €663,304 in pay and €733,930 in pension contributions.

The company’s accumulated profits totalled €4 million while the company’s cash pile increased from €1.2 million to €3.15 million.

Some of the company’s work includes drawing up a master plan for the Irish Glass Bottle Site in Dublin’s docklands which hopes to house 8,000.

The company has also designed the 25-storey Jacob’s Island tower development adjacent to Mahon Point in Cork.

The company carries out a substantial amount of work for one of the country’s most high profile house builders, Cairn Homes.

Numbers employed at the company last year increased from 101 to 124 made up of 103 operational staff, 14 in management and seven office staff.

The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €303,566.

Separate accounts for planning consultancy firms John Spain Associates show it recorded a post tax profit of €285,505 in the 12 months to the end of March this year.

The company does a lot of planning consultancy work for Johnny Ronan’s various projects it paid a €250,000 dividend to shareholders.

Directors’ pay last year totalled €659,833 that comprised €455,333 in emoluments and €204,500 in pension contributions.

Staff costs last year increased from €1.5 million to €1.78 million.