Headline GDP says we’re out of recession but the reality is quite different

National accounts highlight ongoing problem with using GDP as gauge of Irish activity

It’s debatable whether GDP is relevant any more in an Irish context. Photograph: Tom Honan

It’s debatable whether GDP is relevant any more in an Irish context. Photograph: Tom Honan

 

The globalised nature of the Irish economy makes it volatile and potentially more exposed to international trends, and increasingly difficult to track. When Covid first hit, most commentators forecast a recession of varying magnitude.

And technically we did fall into recession in the second quarter after posting back-to-back quarters of GDP contractions. But a strong rebound in quarter three – GDP grew by 11 per cent quarter on quarter – on the back of a resurgence in consumer spending and strong exports means we’re not in recession any more and we’re likely to record positive growth for 2020 as a whole, one of only a few countries in the world to do so.

This is something of an odd notion for those living and working through one of the most challenging economic periods in Irish history. It’s probably a slap in the face for those who have lost their jobs and whose businesses are failing in the face of crippling restrictions.

Tangible goods

It’s debatable whether GDP is relevant any more in an Irish context. It was created when economies measured their respective wellbeing in terms of tangible goods like coal and steel, and jobs created. In an increasingly digitalised world predicated on intangible innovations spread across complex supply chains, GDP has become an outmoded concept.

It suggests that the Irish economy grew in annualised terms by 3.7 per cent in the third quarter 2020. This is crazy in the context of a severe lockdown in the second quarter and an unemployment rate that rocketed to 28 per cent in April.

If we look at modified domestic demand, an indicator that removes globalised elements like multinational profit flows and intangible asset transfers,we get an entirely different picture. This gauge suggests the economy here contracted by 6.3 per cent year on year in the third quarter.

It’s likely we’ll see a similar disparity in the year-end figures but that won’t stop us heralding Ireland as one of the fastest growing, most productive economies on the planet. Unfortunately, the real picture is less appealing and a lot more complex.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.