Half-year exchequer returns signal another record tax take

The Government is on course for another record tax take this year, according to the latest exchequer returns.

They show the Government collected €26.7 billion in taxes in the six months to the end of June. While this was marginally short of the Department of Finance’s target, it was more than €1.7 billion up on last year, reflecting the continued growth in employment.

Income tax, which accounts for about 40 per cent of tax receipts, generated just under €10.5 billion, up €749 million or 7.7 per cent on last year, and roughly in line with department projections.

Corporation tax was also a strong performer, generating €4.2 billion for the six-month period, 3.5 per cent up on last year.

VAT, an indicator of consumer spending, was weaker than expected, generating €7.6 billion, which was 2 per cent or €148 million below profile, perhaps reflecting consumer unease ahead of Brexit.

However, the department noted that revenue from the sales tax was still up 5 per cent on last year.

The public coffers were also boosted by excise duty, which was behind target for most of last year due to the introduction of plain packaging for tobacco products, but has exceeded expectations in 2019. It came in just under €2.9 billion in the first half of the year, nearly 5 per cent ahead of target.

The figures deliver an exchequer surplus of €260 million for June. This compares to a deficit of €823 million at the same point last year.

The year-on-year improvement was driven by increases across all revenue streams – tax, non-tax and capital receipts – and somewhat offset by increases in both current and capital expenditure, the department said.