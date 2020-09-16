Government to frame Budget on basis of no-deal Brexit

The Government will frame next month’s Budget on the basis of a no-deal Brexit and will not bring in any major taxation increases, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has confirmed.

At a pre-budget briefing, Mr Donohoe said Budget 2021 will focus on providing further support to the coronavirus-hit economy.

He said the budget would be based on two assumptions that “from the beginning of next year, bilateral trade between the UK and the EU will be on World Trade Organisation terms; and that, in the absence of a vaccine, the economy – and broader society – must co-exist with the virus.”

Mr Donohoe said the Cabinet had agreed that broad-based increases in taxation would be counter-productive at this stage and there would be no change to income tax credits or bands.

He said Budget 2021 would prioritise a continued response to the Covid-19 crisis rather than “normal budgetary adjustments”. Preserving and maintaining existing levels of service will be the priority, he added.

“Budget 2021 is being formulated against the background of continued economic, financial and wider societal fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic and against the threat of a disorderly ending of the transition period which governs bilateral trade between the EU and UK,” Mr Donohoe said.

“With limited resources available, the priority of the forthcoming Budget must be to provide support to those areas most in need,” he said.

“Government has acted decisively this year to counteract the worst effects of the pandemic, with support measures of around €24.5 billion provided to date. Put simply, this level of support is unprecedented, and has been appropriate given the scale of the economic shock,” he said.

“For next year, work is ongoing at an official level but, at this stage, a budget deficit in the region 4½ - 5½ per cent of GDP appears to be in prospect; this includes continued substantial Covid-related expenditure, albeit not at the same level as this year.”

“ This equates to ‘cash’ borrowing in the region €15-19 billion for next year. Additional policy decisions - to be announced on Budget day - will add to this. Our objective is to ensure that the overall deficit is in line with that of our European neighbours,” he said.