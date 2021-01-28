Government says it can absorb a record level of national debt amid Covid crisis

The Government finances can absorb a forecast 17 per cent spike in the State’s debt level to a record €239 billion over two years to the end of 2021, as it grapples with the Covid-19 crisis, according to the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

The increase will mean that €47,700 will be owed by the State to international creditors for every individual in the country by the end of this year, according to the Government’s latest annual report on public debt in Ireland.

Government borrowing costs have dropped across Europe since the onset of the coronavirus crisis last March, driven by a special €1.85 billion European Central Bank pandemic bond-buying programme.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Government has responded swiftly and robustly with a series of large budgetary supports to cushion its impact. These measures mean that a budget deficit of around €19 billion is expected for last year,” Mr Donohoe said. “Accordingly, the pandemic has ushered in a new period of rising public indebtedness.”

However, he added: “My strong view is that this debt build-up has been an important shock absorber for our economy. Without short-term fiscal support, the economic (and wider societal) upheaval would have been even more severe.”

Debt-income ratio

Mr Donohoe reiterated that it will be important to put the debt-income ratio on a “downward trajectory, in order to reduce the vulnerability of both the Irish economy and the public finances to future shocks” once the pandemic has passed. A pathway toward eliminating the deficit “that balances the dual needs of supporting economic recovery and ensuring fiscal sustainability” will be published during the spring, he said.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) raised €24 billion at an average interest rate of 0.02 per cent last year. Yields on the State’s 10-year bonds peaked to more than 14 per cent during the global financial crisis.

The NTMA sold €5.5 billion of 10-year bonds earlier this month, covering a third of the minimum amount of borrowings the State plans to raise in 2021 to deal with the coronavirus crisis. The bonds were priced to carry a record negative market interest rate, or yield, of minus 0.257 per cent, for an Irish 10-year Government deal. Rates below zero mean investors are paying the borrower to take their money.