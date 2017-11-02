Government’s tax revenue on target for first time this year

Exchequer returns for October show Government tax receipts are now on target for the first time this year.

The latest returns, published by the Department of Finance this evening, show the Government collected just under €39 billion in taxes for the first 10 months of 2017.

Tax receipts had been running below profile largely because of a weaker-than-expected trend in income tax, albeit this had been blamed on a tax-modelling error within the department.

The shortfall has, however, been made up by stronger-than-expected corporation tax receipts. The business tax generated €5.4 billion for the Government during the 10-month period, which was €216 million or 4 per cent above target.

This partially offset shortfalls in income tax and VAT. Income tax, the Government’s largest tax stream, came in 1 per cent or €153 million below profile at €15.2 billion while VAT, which reflects consumer spending, generated €11.2 billion, 1 per cent or €118 million below target.

Monthly VAT receipts for October were €82 million or 29 per cent worse-than-expected, which the department blamed on higher-than-expected repayments.

A spokesman said the below par performance in VAT is likely to be rectified in November when the self-employed file their tax returns.

Excise duty, the other main tax head, performed strongly, generating €4.9 billion, which was 1 per cent above profile. This was, however, linked to the stocking-up of tobacco products in advance of the introduction of plain packaging.

The latest figures resulted in an exchequer surplus of €326 million compared with a deficit of €2.4 billion for the same period last year, with the improvement attributed to the recent AIB share sale.