Government needs to hit ground running to meet Covid-19 challenges

The new Government will immediately face the economic reckoning from the first phase of the coronavirus crisis. Soaring unemployment and the threat facing many companies big and small means it will have to move quickly – and do so even as the future path of the virus remains uncertain. Taoiseach Micheál Martin pointed out on Saturday that close to 900,000 people remain supported by special schemes introduced in response to Covid-19. It is an unprecedented economic and financial challenge and the Government faces some big decisions in its early weeks.

As large parts of the economy reopen, the cost of the lockdown and the ongoing economic toll of the virus will quickly become clear as many people find their jobs gone and many companies fail to reopen. Normal seasonal work in tourism will disappear. That said, this is no ordinary recession and many parts of the economy have continued to operate at or close to normal levels. Some sectors have been hit really hard and some hardly at all – younger employees, often with few qualifications have been among the worst hit.