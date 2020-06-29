Government must dive in to save jobs but some decisions will be politically explosive

Deciding where to direct cash – and where not to – in response to Covid-19 crisis will be controversial

Cliff Taylor

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe at the announcement of the new Cabinet at Convention Centre Dublin. Photograph: Maxwells

The new Government will immediately face the economic reckoning from the first phase of the coronavirus crisis.

Soaring unemployment and the threat facing many companies big and small means it will have to move quickly – and do so even as the future path of the virus remains uncertain.

