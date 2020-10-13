Government hikes carbon tax to €33.50 a-tonne

The Government will increase carbon tax to €33.50 a-tonne from €26 in Budget 2021.

Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, said on Tuesday that the increase would apply to auto fuels from midnight, and would be applied to all others from May 1st 2021.

Carbon tax will increase by €7.50 a-year until 2029 and by €6 in 2030 to bring it to a total of €30.

The Government will also shake-up vehicle registration tax to bring it in line with Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure.

Smokers face yet another 50 cent hike in the price of 20 cigarettes, bringing the most popular brands to €14.

All tobacco products will be subject to pro-rata increases, the minister said.

He noted that this was in line with public health policy aims to discourage people from smoking.

In all, Budget 2021 will include measures to raise an extra €270 million in taxes from workers and businesses.