Government finances deteriorate as budget deficit hit €6.1 billion in May

The Government’s finances are deteriorating at an alarming rate, with the latest exchequer returns showing the budget deficit hit €6.1 billion in May as spending on health and income supports continued to soar.

This compares to a deficit of just €63 million for the same period last year.

The €6 billion year-on-year deterioration was driven by increases in current and capital expenditure linked to the pandemic, the Department of Finance said.

As spending rose, the latest figures for May showed a marked decline in the Government’s tax take, with fewer people working and less consumer spending occurring because of the restrictions.

VAT, which reflects retail activity, took the biggest hit, coming in nearly €1.6 billion (22 per cent) behind expectations at €5.7 billion for the five-month period. Income tax came in 4.8 per cent ahead of profile, although this was against a revised forecast prompted by the Covid-19 crisis.

The monthly receipts for income tax were 7.8 per cent below what had been anticipated.

Corporation tax

The one bright point was corporation tax, which generated €3.5 billion for the period, 37.5 per cent more than expected. May is typically one of the most important months for corporation tax and the outperformance was linked to large payments from a small number of firms.

“Income tax and, to a lesser extent, VAT receipts are proving to be more resilient than projected, however with the exception of corporation tax, all tax receipts experienced a substantial decline in year-on-year terms in May,” the department said.

“Given the volatile and unprecedented economic situation such year-on-year comparisons offer a better understanding of the underlying trend than an analysis vis-a-vis the profile,” it added.