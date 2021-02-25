Government extends Covid-19 support schemes until end of June

The Government’s two main Covid-19 business support schemes will remain in place until at last the end of June, the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said.

Mr Donohoe said the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) and Covid Restriction Support Scheme (CRSS) would continue to support businesses until June 30th.

He said more than €11.5 billion has been spent on Covid-related direct income supports, such as the EWSS, the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), and the CRSS since the onset of the pandemic last year.

“The Government yesterday agreed the priorities for the reopening of society in the coming weeks and months, which includes a cautious, but necessary, approach on the reopening of the economy,” Mr Donohoe said.

“It is likely that public health restrictions will remain in place for some businesses through early spring, so it is appropriate that business supports remain in place until at least the end of June 2021,” he said.

“As the Covid Plan, Covid-19 Resilience and Recovery 2021 The Path Ahead, is rolled out, the EWSS will play an important role in getting people back to work as public health restrictions are eased, thereby reducing the numbers dependent on social welfare payments over time, including the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP),” he said.

Eligibility

Mr Donohoe called on all businesses who are affected by Covid-19 to check their eligibility for the range of income and business support schemes that are available.

To date, payments of over €2 billion and PRSI credit of over €341 million have been granted to more than 46,800 employers in respect of over 526,800 workers.

The CRSS provides targeted support for businesses that have had to temporarily close or significantly restrict access to their premises, with payments of over €323 million in respect of more than 22,000 business premises made so far.