Government deficit balloons to €5.3bn on back of Covid spending

The Government’s budget deficit swelled to €5.3 billion in June as spending on health and income supports related to the Covid-19 virus soared.

This compares to a surplus of €260 million for the same period last year.

However, the latest half-year exchequer returns show an unexpected increase in the amount of corporation tax collected offset sharp declines across other tax heads.

The business tax generated €5.9 billion in the six months to the end of June, €1.9 billion or 48 per cent more than the Department of Finance had expected.

The figures show the year-on-year deterioration in the headline deficit was driven by a large increase in Government spending, which rose 20 per cent to nearly €32 billion in June.

This reflected rises in health and social protection spending as a result of the pandemic.

Overall the Government took in €26.8 billion in taxes during the period, up marginally on last year.

With consumer activity restricted to curtail the virus, VAT was down €1.5 billion or 20 per cent on last year at €5.9 billion.

Income tax

Income tax, the Government’s largest tax channel, came in at €10.5 billion, which was slightly ahead of the amount collected at this stage last year.

“The June returns broadly confirm the trends seen in May, with an overall decline in most tax heads compensated for to some extent by larger-than-profiled corporation tax receipts,” the department said.

“ While there is an unprecedented level of uncertainty in forecasting revenue patterns in the current climate, there is some suggestion in the figures to date that corporation tax may prove to be relatively well insulated from the impact of the pandemic,” it said.