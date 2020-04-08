Government announces €1bn in supports for small businesses

The Government has announced a major expansion of its financial supports for small businesses impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

It has introduced a range of new measures and an expansion of existing ones to aid SMEs and so-called micro businesses with the total value of supports estimated at €1 billion.

Outlining the supports, Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon said the supports would help stabilise businesses, help them adapt to new ways of doing business and position them for recovery once the crisis is over.

Ms Sinnamon said the coronavirus outbreak has had a significant impact on business with companies in some sectors seeing a collapse in demand, supply chain issues and cashflow challenges.

Among the measures announced are the expansion of two Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) loan schemes to €450 million to provide an extra €250 million for working capital and €200 million for longer-terms loans.

In addition, a new €180 million ‘Sustaining Enterprise’ Fund for firms in the manufacturing and internationals services sectors is planned, for companies who have suffered or expect to suffer a 15 per cent of ore reduction in turnover or profits with up to €800,000 available to eligible businesses.

The Government also announced an extension of supports for online trading to €7.6 million. while funding for Microfinance Ireland has been increased to €20 million for Covid-19 loans with no interest or repayments for the first six months, and with rates cut from 78 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys said the supports announced on Wednesday were to help companies experiencing liquidity issues. She said further measures would likely be forthcoming.

“I want to reiterate to firms that we will continue to use all available tools at our disposal to support them and keep money flowing through the economy in the difficult months ahead,” she said.