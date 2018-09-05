Global tax changes to cut down on aggressive tax planning - Paschal Donohoe

Global tax changes should mean companies will have fewer opportunities to engage in aggressive tax planning, the Minister for Finance has said, restating his commitment to the corporation tax rate.

In his foreword to a new publication - Ireland’s Corporation Tax Roadmap - Paschal Donohoe said pan-European tax changes should prevent mismatches among “various countries and gaps in the international tax framework” from arising.

He said the implementation of a European Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive, the effect of US tax reform and implementation of the OECD’s Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) project should all have an impact on corporation taxation.

Mr Donohoe noted, however, the international tax rules “remain in flux with continued focus on the question of where profits are actually generated and therefore where corporate tax should be paid, particularly by highly digitalised business with new models for revenue generation”.

“There is widespread agreement that this is an issue which requires global consensus so that profits are recognised in the right place, and tax is paid in the right place, for all types of business models,” he added.

Commitment

Mr Donohoe also restated his commitment to the Republic’s 12.5 per cent corporation tax rate, adding that the country needs to ensure the regime is “transparent, sustainable and legitimate”.

The roadmap follows a review of the Irish corporate tax code in 2017 by Séamus Coffey, chair of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council. Mr Coffey was asked to consider the sustainability of corporation tax receipts, something he found to be sustainable over the medium-term to 2020.

The University College Cork economist also said the State’s corporate tax code meets the highest standards internationally.

The review came in the wake of a series of controversies concerning the Republic’s tax regime, culminating in the European Commission’s ruling in 2016 that Apple should repay €13 billion in back taxes.