‘Generous’ Covid-19 benefits encouraging people to leave jobs - economist

The “generous terms” of the Government’s Covid-19 unemployment scheme and a lack of rigorous checking has created a strong financial incentive for people to leave work.

This is according to Davy Stockbrokers chief economist Conall MacCoille who suggests the pandemic unemployment payments scheme is proving particularly attractive to part-time workers.

Writing a day after official figures revealed the Department of Social Protection issued unemployment payments to 584,000 people this week, Mr MacCoille said the contraction in Irish employment is now worse than in either Britain or the US.

“Anecdotal evidence from SMEs is consistent with the view that many younger, part-time workers have supplemented their income by choosing to leave employment and receive the €350 per week Covid-19 unemployment benefit,” he said.

“We do not believe the benefit is rigorously tested to ensure claimants satisfy the conditions of previously being in employment and being made involuntarily unemployed,” Mr MacCoille added.

The Government last week increased the amount it will pay under the separate wage subsidy scheme from 70 per cent to 85 per cent for those who earn less than €24,400 per year in a bid to keep more part-time workers on the payroll.

The move came after employers said that some of their part-time and low-paid staff were not working because they could earn more from the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment.

“Remarkably, the government has created a financial incentive to not participate in its temporary wage-subsidy scheme,” said Mr MacCoille.

Figures

There were 475,000 part-time workers last year according to official figures .

More than one million people are now receiving some sort of State income support, official data published on Monday shows with around 50,000 people receiving a payment for the first time.

These payments are in addition to the 212,000 people on the Live Register and the more than 46,000 employers who have registered for the Covid-19 wage-subsidy scheme.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) earlier this month said Government measures to help workers hit by the coronavirus outbreak will “significantly” cushion incomes, Its research indicated that the flat-rate pandemic payment would have the most impact in terms of supporting incomes.