Gastropubs and restaurants cannot be blamed for all the regression in December

Occasionally during the fight against the pandemic, the inevitable fog of war has appeared heavier than it needed to due to questionable or sometimes even absent data. The public health authorities regularly publish reams of detailed epidemiological information, but sometimes important bits are missing that would help the public to better understand what is happening.

For example, the hospitality industry is squarely blamed by many as a primary source of infection, yet those who blame it cannot explain why this culpability never shows up in virus cluster data.