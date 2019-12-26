Four graphs show how key economic trends affected people in Ireland in 2019

Smart Money: we assess what happened to Ireland’s economy this year and what to expect

Cliff Taylor

Wages have grown by around 13.5% on average in Ireland over the last five years, contributing to a increased spending power. Photograph: PA

Wages have grown by around 13.5% on average in Ireland over the last five years, contributing to a increased spending power. Photograph: PA

Christmas is a time for reflection. After a year when Brexit dominated economic discussion, how do we assess what happened to the Irish economy?

Here, in five graphs, is an attempt to look at the factors which affected our economic life this year – and to consider briefly the outlook .

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.