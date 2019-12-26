Four graphs show how key economic trends affected people in Ireland in 2019
Smart Money: we assess what happened to Ireland’s economy this year and what to expect
Wages have grown by around 13.5% on average in Ireland over the last five years, contributing to a increased spending power. Photograph: PA
Christmas is a time for reflection. After a year when Brexit dominated economic discussion, how do we assess what happened to the Irish economy?
Here, in five graphs, is an attempt to look at the factors which affected our economic life this year – and to consider briefly the outlook .