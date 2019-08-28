Forestry returns fall flat, a Brexit response fund, and big property plays

A group of angered investors in Irish Forestry Funds are coming together to challenge the decision of the directors of the funds to sell their shareholdings for substantially less than what had been projected, reports Fiona Reddan. In her weekly column she looks at the case of one long-term investor whose final returns fell far short of expectations.

The British Irish Chamber of Commerce is calling on the Government to divert €1 billion of windfall corporate taxes into a Brexit response fund to aid businesses affected by Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Sky One has commissioned Irish production company Kite Entertainment to make a stand-up comedy show fronted by Deirdre O’Kane. It follows Sky’s 2017 call for pitches from the Irish independent production sector.

In her London Briefing column, Fiona Walsh outlines the growing woes at British Airways, which last week seemed more concerned about celebrating the group’s centenary than answering customer complaints about the looming pilots strike.

On the death of former Volkswagen boss Ferdinand Piech, Derek Scally traces the career of the auto industry powerhouse, whose tenure at the top of the auto giant was once described as “North Korea without the labour camps”.

Finally, in commercial property, Ronald Quinlan reports on how developer Joe O’Reilly’s Chartered Land is seeking offers of about €650 million for a portfolio of 1,695 new apartments it plans to deliver across four landmark Dublin sites.

He also reports that Paddy McKillen jnr’s Oakmount has acquired the four-star Glasson Country House Hotel & Golf Club in Athlone, Co Westmeath, for about €9 million.