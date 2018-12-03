Foreign firms account most of State’s industrial output

Foreign-owned businesses accounted for nearly five times the industrial output of Irish firms in 2016 but employ less people than their Irish counterparts.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show foreign-owned enterprises produced €150 billion of industrial output that year compared to €32 billion from Irish-owned firms.

The industrial sector typically includes manufacturing, mining and utilities. In Ireland it is dominated by big pharma and biotech firms with most of the largest global players establishing a base here over the last 30 years.

In employment terms the CSO figures show foreign-owned businesses accounted for 101,778 jobs (43 per cent) in the sector, while Irish firms accounted for 133,574.

On a regional basis, Dublin accounted for 18 per cent or €32.3 billion of industrial output in 2016 with foreign-owned enterprises accounting for 71 per cent. The mid-west, south-east and south-west regions combined produced €112.4 billion or 62 per cent of the Republic’s total industrial output.

The midland region was the only region who had a higher proportion of gross output attributable to Irish owned industrial units in 2016 at 68 per cent.

According to the Quarterly National Household Survey results in 2016, the total number of people employed in the Republic in 2016 was estimated at 2.04 million. Of this, 13 per cent or 267,700 were employed in industrial activity.

Just 8.9 per cent or 55,200 in Dublin worked in the industry sector. The Border region had the next lowest rate for percentage of people employed working in industry at 12.4 per cent or 24,300.

The mid-west region and the west region had the highest rates at 18.5 per cent and 18 per cent.

Wages per person in industry were highest in the Dublin region at €52,200, while the Border region reported the lowest average wage per person in industry in 2016 at €38,000. Over €11 billion was spent on wages and salaries by industrial units in Ireland in 2016.