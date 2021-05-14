Foreign direct investment in Ireland exceeds €1tn for first time

The stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Ireland exceeded €1 trillion for the first time in 2019, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In a new report on Irish FDI trends, the CSO said the value of inward investment that year rose to €1.03 trillion. This equated to 288 per cent of Ireland’s gross domestic product (GDP). This is extraordinarily large in international terms – the EU average is 62 per cent – and reflects what the CSO said was “the highly globalised nature of the Irish economy”.

More than a third of FDI in 2019, equating to €314 billion, was so-called “phantom” capital, passing through the jurisdiction to finance operations elsewhere.

Source: CSO

Many multinational subsidiaries here acted as treasuries for parent companies, distributing funds across their global supply chains.

When pass-though investment, reverse investment (involving subsidiaries making payments back to the parent company), intellectual property (IP) and aircraft-leasing assets are removed, the “remaining inward FDI” accounted for €261 billion in 2019.

The latter represents the inward investment that is tied to tangible economic activity on the ground here.

The US was the largest investor into Ireland, accounting for nearly three quarters of total FDI or €734 billion.