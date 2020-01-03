Last year the Irish economy dodged the bullets. The prospect of the UK crashing out of the European Union without a withdrawal agreement was taken off the table. Trade tensions ebbed and flowed, but did not explode. Talk on international tax reform continued – but with no agreement yet. These risks were all postponed – not removed. But despite the resulting uncertainty, the economy still put in a strong performance.

What about 2020? It looks like another year of living dangerously – with all the major risks still on the table. With no clarity on the more significant threats likely until later in the year – if then – the economy enters the year with significant momentum. But predicting how it will end in 2020 is another matter entirely. Here are five key things to watch.