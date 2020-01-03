Five key things to watch for the Irish economy in 2020
Irish business faces another year of living dangerously due to a number of factors
Containers at Dublin Port, which could be impacted by both Brexit uncertainty and trade wars in 2020. Photograph: Alan Betson
Under Brexit’s provisions, goods are set to be checked crossing the Irish Sea – meaning no Border checks here. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
US president Donald Trump: can change the market with a tweet. Photograph: Eric Thayer/The New York Times
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe: may have to deal with EU corporate tax reform. Photograph Nick Bradshaw
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: aiming tax relief for middle-income earners. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Last year the Irish economy dodged the bullets. The prospect of the UK crashing out of the European Union without a withdrawal agreement was taken off the table. Trade tensions ebbed and flowed, but did not explode. Talk on international tax reform continued – but with no agreement yet. These risks were all postponed – not removed. But despite the resulting uncertainty, the economy still put in a strong performance.
What about 2020? It looks like another year of living dangerously – with all the major risks still on the table. With no clarity on the more significant threats likely until later in the year – if then – the economy enters the year with significant momentum. But predicting how it will end in 2020 is another matter entirely. Here are five key things to watch.