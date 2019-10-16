Finance Bill to impose VAT on certain food supplements

The Government will publish the Finance Bill 2019 on Thursday, giving legal effect to the various measures announced in last week’s Budget.

However, the Bill, which runs to 75 sections, also includes a number of measures not announced by Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe in the budget.

It provides for the application of the 13.5 per cent rate of VAT on food supplements as well as anti-avoidance measures in relation to property Reits and property funds.

While Reits are normally exempt from capital gains tax (CGT) on value increases of property within their portfolios, that relief evaporates if they are bought and cease to be a trust within 15 years of being established, according to the new rules.

The Bill will also make further changes as required by the EU Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD) and incorporates certain OECD reforms in relation to transfer pricing practices by multinationals.

Minister Donohoe, who is on a trip to the US, said: “The Finance Bill 2019 sets out the legislative provisions to bring effect to the tax measures announced in Budget 2020 against the background of uncertainty posed by Brexit.”

“Nevertheless we are safeguarding the hard won progress of recent years in stabilising the public finances,” he said.

“The Finance Bill implements a range of targeted tax changes including specific measures to support business and to address climate change,” he said.

“ The Bill also contains a number of anti-avoidance and administrative changes to the tax code in order to protect and enhance the integrity of our tax base,” Mr Donohoe said.