Finalising EU-UK trade deal would boost Irish economy’s prospects in 2021

Tying up a trade deal between the European Union and United Kingdom would boost the prospects for the Irish economy next year, largely because it removes a big threat to food exports and wider trade. The draft agreement being finalised late on Wednesday, still to be approved by EU member states, proposes that no tariffs or quotas would apply on trade between the two sides. The one Irish sector directly hit even by the terms of a deal will be the fishing industry, which will have more restricted access to key UK waters.

Official forecasts published with October’s budget suggest that Irish economic growth could be as much as three percentage points higher next year with a trade deal in place – meaning possible GDP growth of 4.5 per cent in 2021 rather than the current 1.7 per cent forecast. Finalising a deal would also avoid the initial chaos and cost of a no-deal scenario and the longer-term damage it would cause to UK/EU relations.

Trade between the EU and UK will, of course, still become more complicated and costly with a deal, as the UK leaves the EU single market and customs union. However, if no trade deal was reached the two sides would have traded on what are called World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms. This would have meant tariffs, or import duties, would have applied on trade in both directions.

Tariffs are highest in the food sector and this would have caused huge problems for Irish exporters to the UK, particularly in the beef sector, threatening jobs and farm incomes. High tariff levels of 70 per cent or more would have applied to Irish beef sales in the UK market in the case of WTO terms applying, effectively pricing Irish product off the shelves and meaning it had to seek other, less lucrative markets. Dairy exports, particularly cheese, and other food exports would also have been hit and lower tariffs would have applied in other sectors such as clothing and some other manufactured products.

Tariffs would also have applied on imports from the UK to the Republic as well, pushing up prices on a range of consumer food and household products, prepared foods and meals and meats. Prices may rise in some cases anyway, due to the additional cost of customs procedures which will apply even in the event of a deal.

Irish businesses will be watching closely to see what measures are agreed to limit disruption as new customs procedures are introduced. However, there will be significant relief – assuming a deal is finally signed off on all sides – that the additional bureaucracy and costs of tariffs have been avoided. As the European Parliament will not have time to vote on a deal, the EU member states are likely to agree to provisionally apply it from January 1st, pending this approval.

A trade deal between the two sides would also make the Northern Ireland protocol, the special arrangement to avoid a trade border on the island of Ireland, easier to operate. This is because the checks and bureaucracy needed to ensure that the correct tariffs were being applied on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain and due to move on to the Republic – and thus the EU single market – would be avoided. Custom and food and animal safety checks will still be needed.

A Brexit deal – and the appearance of vaccines to combat coronavirus – will mean that the growth estimates behind Budget 2021 will change. The forecasts had been done on the basis of no vaccines being generally available and no Brexit deal being done.

However, the possibility of a lengthy lockdown moving into 2021 will act to reduce growth in the early months and lead to significant extra costs supporting businesses and people out of work. The Government set aside €3.4 billion in the budget in a recovery fund, most of which was not allocated, and while some of this may now be directed to fisheries, a Brexit deal would mean much of the rest could go to combatting the fallout from the virus.