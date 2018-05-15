Fifth-largest law firm in US to enter Irish market

Multinational law firm DLA Piper is entering the Irish market amid expectations that companies will develop their presence here as the United Kingdom gears up to leave the European Union.

The firm, which has offices in more than 40 countries, will focus its Dublin presence on financial services, technology and life sciences.

DLA Piper was the fifth-largest US law firm by revenues in 2016 – posting turnover of $2.47 billion (€2.06 billion) but is headquartered in London.

William Fry partner David Carthy will join the group when he serves out his notice with the firm. Mr Carthy specialises in mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, initial public offerings and takeovers.

Key global hub

“We very much look forward to welcoming David to the firm where he will build our Dublin office as an integrated part of the global firm,” said DLA Piper co-chairman Andrew Darwin.

DLA Piper’s global chief executive Simon Levine said the firm has been “evaluating Dublin for some time”.

“Dublin is an important legal market and a key global hub for the financial services and technology sectors, in addition to being well located to support our global tax practice, and will continue to be so, particularly in the context of Brexit, as we expect more institutions to have or develop a presence in the country,” Mr Levine said.

DLA Piper’s entry into the Irish market follows on from a similar announcement earlier this month when London-headquartered law firm Simmons & Simmons announced it had established a Dublin presence.