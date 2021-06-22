FG spending pledges may prove to be wishful thinking

Political promises from Coalition continue to pile up despite little clarity on funding

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar made spending commitments at the party ardfheis last weekend. Photograph: Douglas O’Connor

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar made spending commitments at the party ardfheis last weekend. Photograph: Douglas O’Connor

 

Shortly after saying he hoped to deliver a tax package in the budget this October, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was out at the Fine Gael Ardfheis at the weekend cranking up the spending commitments in areas like health and housing.

On health, he promised to maintain the extra spending during the pandemic, while on housing he said Fine Gael policy would plan to build 40,000 new homes a year. How exactly this might be achieved is not clear – and there appears to be a lot of pressure in Government to outline a new housing strategy in a document due next month.

But we really don’t know the budget framework for any of this.This partly relates to the pandemic uncertainties, of course. The Department of Finance set out some forecasts in its stability programme update sent to Brussels in April, but said the pandemic made firmer predictions impossible. However, according to the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac), the Government is not being clear about how it will meet likely spending pressures in a whole variety of areas in the years ahead – which go way beyond the pandemic. And now the promises are piling up.

Ifac has called on the Government to provide a target for reducing the debt ratio, a commitment to set any temporary receipts aside and limits on the level of normal spending increases.

Asked about this in the Dáil recently by Labour finance spokesman Jed Nash, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe did not directly answer most of the Ifac points . But he did say he agreed with their recommendation of a “ fiscal anchor”, a commitment, probably related to debt or spending that would provide a framework for the decisions that lie ahead. And he said this would be set down in the Summer Economic Statement, due around the end of this month.

But will the Cabinet sign up to this, at a time of intense political pressure to continue to spend? If the Summer Economic Statement is just a repeat of the stability programme update, with no attempt to put a proper basis on costings for the years ahead and no fiscal framework for decisions, then it will be of little value.

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentarySIGN UP HERE
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.